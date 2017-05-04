Foellinger Foundation donates $500,000 to area kids program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local program to help positively influence kids is getting a big funding boost.

The Foellinger Foundation has donated $500,000 to the “Great Kids Make Great Communities” program. Its founder, Charles Pratt, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the money will do more than help kids with their behavior:

“Children that have high levels of adverse experiences over childhood, their life expectancy can be reduced by 20 years,” Pratt says. “So this is not something that just deals with behavior in school, but it really benefits the whole community.”

The money will go toward creating a new Youth and Family Development Academy. So far the Foellinger Foundation has given the program more than $2-million.