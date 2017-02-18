Flu season “average” in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Every flu season seems to make headlines and this year is no different. At least 400 people have gotten the flu in Indiana so far this flu season and at least 10 Hoosiers have died.

Of the 10 people who have died, seven were people 65 or older. That number is high compared to the rest of the county, but Dr. Deborah McMahan of the Fort Wayne – Allen County Health Department tells WOWO News, things are normal in Fort Wayne. “It’s been actually pretty average, we haven’t had any big surge like we typically have.”

She went on to say the “average” flu season is likely due to the current flu vaccine. “The strain that we seem to be seeing is the one that seems to be covered by the vaccine, so that’s great.”

February is typically the peak of the flu season. To avoid getting sick, McMahan recommends getting the flu shot and washing your hands as often as possible.