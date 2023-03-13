Flu deaths in Indiana rise to 230

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The flu season in Indiana has resulted in a high number of deaths, with 230 flu-related fatalities recorded so far. This is a significant increase from the 26 deaths reported during the same period last year.

The Indiana Department of Health shared the latest figures Friday, revealing that among the newly reported deaths, 13 were Hoosiers aged 65 and older. Most of these deaths occurred in mid-to-late December.

Marion County has been the hardest hit by the flu this season, with 32 flu-related deaths reported so far. This is the highest number of deaths in any county in the state.

State health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to take precautions to prevent the spread of the flu. This includes getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick.

Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, said that the flu can be a serious illness, especially for older adults and those with underlying health conditions. She urges all Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the US every year. While the flu vaccine is not 100% effective, health officials say it is still the best way to prevent the flu and reduce the severity of symptoms.

The flu season usually runs from October to May. Symptoms of the flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue.

If you suspect that you have the flu, health officials advise you to contact your healthcare provider for guidance on treatment and to avoid spreading the virus to others.