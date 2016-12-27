Flood Warnings in effect

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Flood Warnings are in full effect for the following rivers:

Eel River at North Manchester – affecting Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash and Whitley Counties.

Saint Joseph River Ohio above Newville – affecting Allen, DeKalb and Defiance Counties.

Tiffin River near Stryker – affecting Defiance, Fulton and Williams Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, recent rainfall and snow-melt has led to the rising of the rivers. Be sure to never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Also stay tuned to WOWO for more updates.