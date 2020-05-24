Flags directed to be flown half-staff by Indiana and Ohio governors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several governors in the country have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 24, to honor those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb asks that businesses participate with the state government offices by also lowering their flags, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. Flags should be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Sunday to not only to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic but also to honor the life and service of John Glenn’s wife, Annie Glenn. Annie Glenn died last week as a result of the coronavirus. The flags will also be at half-staff on Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day.

President Trump has also ordered all flags on federal government properties to be flown at half-staff through Sunday to honor those who died from the COVID-19 pandemic.