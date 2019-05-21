Five Purdue Students Chosen for Agriculture Scholarships from Targeting Excellence

Five Purdue University Agriculture students are among 83 nationally awarded scholarships by Targeting Excellence, a non-profit founded in 2013 aimed at supporting students in food and animal agriculture. These students, ranging from graduate level to junior college have shown their qualifications and ability to be leaders in agriculture and agribusiness for years to come.

Over $200,000 in scholarships were awarded in 2019, marking $1 million in scholarship dollars since Targeting Excellence awarded its first gifts in 2014. These students have gone to return to family farms, join Fortune 500 agribusiness companies and large-scale production systems, or be a part of their own agricultural start-up.

“These students exemplify the bright future food and animal agriculture has in the United States,” said Targeting Excellence Board President Dr. David Funderburke. “We are proud to play a role in their continued development and are excited for their future success.”

These Purdue students received awards from Targeting Excellence:

Megan Hoover, Greensburg, IN

Megan is an Animal Science major who is studying to be a food animal veterinarian.

Conor McCabe, West Linn, OR

Conor is an Animal Science major who intends to pursue a PhD in dairy cattle nutrition.

Miranda McGuire, Greentown, IN

Miranda is an Animal Science major who intends to pursue research opportunities in the swine industry.

Larissa Shirley, Springville, IN

Larissa is majoring in Animal Science and will be attending graduate school with a focus on swine. She hopes to obtain a master’s degree in either swine reproduction or swine nutrition.

Tabitha Steckler, Ferdinand, IN

Tabitha is majoring in Animal Science and will be attending graduate school with a focus on dairy. She hopes to manage a farm or work with an animal agriculture company that allows her to interact with farmers on a daily basis.

Scholarships range in amounts from $1,000 to $3,000 for students involved in agriculture related majors. Targeting Excellence scholarships are be supported by annual contribution and fund-raising events. To learn more about Targeting Excellence, visit www.targetingexcellence.org.