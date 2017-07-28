Five people rescued from southern Lake Michigan

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Five young people have been rescued from southern Lake Michigan after being unable to get back to shore while swimming in rough water along Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Indiana Conservation Officers and the Ogden Dunes Police Department responded Thursday evening along Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Park in northwestern Indiana where the teens were swimming.

The DNR says one teen began to struggle and the others tried to help their friend, but they also started to struggle. They were swept westward to an area of Ogden Dunes, where people along the lakeshore heard them calling for help and rescued them.

Three were taken to hospitals for treatment. Two were in critical condition and one was in serious condition, but the DNR says they’re expected to recover.