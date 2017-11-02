Five people arrested in Paulding, Ohio during search warrant

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – Five people were arrested after the Multi Area Narcotics Taskforce and Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant for suspected Methamphetamine.

Seven adults and a three-year-old child were found in the home, on North Walnut Street, during the search.

Officers located suspected crystal Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Arrested and facing preliminary charges for Trafficking in Methamphetamine include:

Scott R. Haney, 35 of Paulding, Ohio

William R. Winkler, 45 of Paulding, Ohio

Minnie C. Cain, 27 of Kunkle, Ohio

Arrested and facing preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine include:

Thaddeus W. Lang, 27 of Grover Hill, Ohio

Jacob A. Schaffer, 21 of Paulding, Ohio

Two adult women at the residence during the time of the search were not arrested, and the three-year-old was turned over to Job & Family Services and placed with family.

The incident is still under investigation and further charges are expected.