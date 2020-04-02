Five more test positive for coronavirus in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Allen County according to numbers released Thursday afternoon from the Allen County Department of Health.

This brings the county’s case total 51. Two people have died from coronavirus in the county, which is unchanged.

The case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match Allen County’s case numbers due to a delay in private lab reporting to the state.