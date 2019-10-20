Five injured in possible drunk driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Multiple people were injured, one critically, in a crash between a car and an SUV in Fort Wayne Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened just after 9pm at the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Executive Blvd. The SUV was pulling out of a private drive at the intersection when it was slammed into by the driver of the car, whom police believe had been drinking.

The four adults inside the SUV were all transported to a local hospital. A man who had been seated in the backseat of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Coliseum was closed at Harris Road while investigators processed the scene.