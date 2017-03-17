Five Indiana JC Penney stores among 138 closures

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Five Indiana JC Penney store locations are on the list to be closed. They are as follows:
FairOaks Mall: Columbus
Connersville Plaza: Connersville
Huntington Plaza: Huntington
Jasper Manor Center: Jasper
Logansport Mall: Logansport
JC Penney recently released a list of store locations facing the greatest risk of closure and Fort Wayne was on that list. However, according to Friday’s announcement, the Glenbrook Square Mall location is not currently on the chopping block.
The retailer said Friday that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some will receive transfer opportunities and some will not. Meanwhile JC Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.
The company previously announced plans to close about 13% of its stores nationwide in an effort to shrink the company’s footprint and “raise the overall brand standard.”
More nearby store closings:
Illinois
Eastland Mall: Bloomington
Fulton Square: Canton
Village Square Mall: Effingham
Freestanding: Macomb
Peru Mall: Peru
Northland Mall: Sterling
Centerpointe of Woodridge: Woodridge
Michigan
Lakeview Square Mall: Battle Creek
Delta Plaza: Escanaba
Westshore Mall: Holland
Copper Country Mall: Houghton
Birchwood Mall: Kingsford
Midland Mall: Midland
Cascade Crossings: Sault Ste. Marie
Ohio
Findlay Village Mall: Findlay
New Towne Mall: New Philadelphia
Richmond Town Square: Richmond Heights
St. Mary’s Square: St. Marys