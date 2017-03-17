Five Indiana JC Penney stores among 138 closures

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Five Indiana JC Penney store locations are on the list to be closed. They are as follows:

FairOaks Mall: Columbus

Connersville Plaza: Connersville

Huntington Plaza: Huntington

Jasper Manor Center: Jasper

Logansport Mall: Logansport

JC Penney recently released a list of store locations facing the greatest risk of closure and Fort Wayne was on that list. However, according to Friday’s announcement, the Glenbrook Square Mall location is not currently on the chopping block.

RELATED: Report: Fort Wayne JC Penney may close

The retailer said Friday that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some will receive transfer opportunities and some will not. Meanwhile JC Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.

The company previously announced plans to close about 13% of its stores nationwide in an effort to shrink the company’s footprint and “raise the overall brand standard.”

More nearby store closings:

Illinois

Eastland Mall: Bloomington

Fulton Square: Canton

Village Square Mall: Effingham

Freestanding: Macomb

Peru Mall: Peru

Northland Mall: Sterling

Centerpointe of Woodridge: Woodridge

Michigan

Lakeview Square Mall: Battle Creek

Delta Plaza: Escanaba

Westshore Mall: Holland

Copper Country Mall: Houghton

Birchwood Mall: Kingsford

Midland Mall: Midland

Cascade Crossings: Sault Ste. Marie

Ohio

Findlay Village Mall: Findlay

New Towne Mall: New Philadelphia

Richmond Town Square: Richmond Heights

St. Mary’s Square: St. Marys