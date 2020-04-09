Five Fort Wayne nursing home residents and one worker test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Fort Wayne Nursing Home.

Five residents and one worker at the Life Care Center of Fort Wayne have tested positive for the coronavirus according to officials, who say they have been working closely with the Allen County Department of Health and State of Indiana since the first case was discovered on April 5.

A resident was transferred to the hospital on March 29 and tested for the coronavirus – that result came back positive on April 5. Since then, four additional patients have tested positive along with one worker.

All five were in the secure memory care unit, which is segregated and has a dedicated staff. The remaining residents have been tested and results are pending.