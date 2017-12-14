Five escape early-morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people escaped a fire that badly damaged a home on East Till Road early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the house, just west of the Tillwater Pointe Apartments, just before 1am to find flames shooting through the roof.

The five people inside, and their pets, had already made it out safely. The fire was found in an attic on the second floor, and it took firefighters 30 minutes to bring it under control. The home was damaged so much it’s unsafe to be lived in. The cause of the fire is under investigation.