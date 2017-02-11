Five arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were arrested after police executed a search warrant Friday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says their Gang Unit conducted the operation at a home in the 2700 block of South Anthony Blvd at 4:43pm after performing surveillance, receiving numerous complaints, and conducting a series of traffic stops.

Arrested were 38-year-old Sarah Goings-Almo and 36-year-old Herbert Almo, both for neglect, drug, and common nuisance charges, 19-year-old Jamar Jeanty for visiting a common nuisance, a 15-year-old male for possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of a firearm by a minor, and a 17-year-old female for false informing and on a warrant.

Police recovered crack cocaine, marijuana, a stolen Smith & Wesson .38 Revolver, a Hi Point pistol, and a .22 revolver. A malnourished dog was taken into custody by Animal Care & Control, and the home was condemned due to multiple code violations.