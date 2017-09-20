Five arrested in Fort Wayne drug investigations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police arrested five people on drug charges after investigating two homes Tuesday.

It started when police searved a search just before 12:30pm at a home on Cheri Court, near Covington Road, finding $800 to $1,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana, a handgun, and about $1,600 in cash. 39-year-old Darrell Reynolds of Fort Wayne was arrested for dealing cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

Then police searched a home on New Haven Avenue, just east of Wayne Trace, about an hour later, finding a small amount of crack cocaine and a “very large” amount of drug paraphernalia. They arrested 48-year-old Darlene Jackson of Fort Wayne for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While at that home, a vehicle pulled into the driveway and police searched them, finding heroin, marijuana, and more drug paraphernalia. They arrested 23-year-old Andrea Brown of Huntington, 34-year-old Rashell Boardman of Warren, and 29-year-old Eric Stockman of Warren on various charges.