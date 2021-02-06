Five airlifted to Fort Wayne after Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a Fulton County crash Friday night.

Officials with the Indiana State Police, the Rochester Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Sweetgum Road at about 6:07 p.m.

Troopers say after an initial investigation, a man was driving a car southwest on Sweetgum Road coming to a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 31. He failed to yield to highway traffic and pulled into the path of a car going northbound and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The man along with the woman driving the other car and three children in her car were airlifted to Fort Wayne.

There is no update on the status of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.