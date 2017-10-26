Fisher-Price recalls 65,000 infant seats

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Fisher-Price is recalling about 65,000 motorized infant seats due to risk of fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it has received three dozen reports of the seat overheating and one report of a fire contained in the motor housing. No injuries have yet been reported.

The Soothing Motions Seats were sold on Amazon, and at Walmart, Target and other retailers from November 2015 until October 2017. 63,000 seats were sold in the U.S. alone.

Recalled seats include model numbers:

CMR35

CMR36

CMR37

DYH22

CMR39

If you own this product, contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.