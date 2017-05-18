Fish virus concerns filter down to Lake Webster in Indiana

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Concerns over a contagious and potentially fatal fish virus in Michigan has filtered down to Lake Webster in Indiana.

A virus called VHSv caused Michigan officials to cancel their muskie-stocking program this year after it showed up in Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River.

In turn, this caused Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials to test fish at Lake Webster, the state’s only source for muskie eggs.

So far, VHSv has not been detected in Lake Webster, nor anywhere else in Indiana to date.