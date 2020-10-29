Fish recall issued for Trader Joe’s brand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A brand of frozen fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, including Indiana, is under recall due to allergen concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Trader Joe’s brand “Gluten Free Battered Halibut,” produced by Orca Bay Foods, is under recall due to undeclared wheat and milk allergens.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this product. The fish is packed in 10-ounce carton boxes with a “best if used by” date of November 5th, 2021.

If you have it, return it for a full refund. Find full recall details here.