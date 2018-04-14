Fish for free on Saturday, April 21

INDIANA, (WOWO) – For those of you who enjoy fishing, the first of four Free Fishing Days is Saturday, April 21.
On this day, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.
Family fishing events will also take place at the following locations:
- Salamonie Lake in Andrews
- Fort Harrison State Park and Krannert Park in Indianapolis
- Clifty Falls State Park in Madison
- Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell
- Glen Miller Park in Richmond
- St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend
- Tri-Country Fish & Wildlife Area (Wyland Pond) in Syracuse
- Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette
- Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in Seymore
People interested in attending a Free Fishing Day event should contact the host property in advance, as some activities may require registration.
The three other Free Fishing Days for 2018 are May 19, June 2 and June 3.
For more information, visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.