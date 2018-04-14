Fish for free on Saturday, April 21

INDIANA, (WOWO) – For those of you who enjoy fishing, the first of four Free Fishing Days is Saturday, April 21.

On this day, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Family fishing events will also take place at the following locations:

Salamonie Lake in Andrews

Fort Harrison State Park and Krannert Park in Indianapolis

Clifty Falls State Park in Madison

Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell

Glen Miller Park in Richmond

St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend

Tri-Country Fish & Wildlife Area (Wyland Pond) in Syracuse

Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette

Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in Seymore

People interested in attending a Free Fishing Day event should contact the host property in advance, as some activities may require registration.

The three other Free Fishing Days for 2018 are May 19, June 2 and June 3.

For more information, visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.