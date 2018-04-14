Fish for free on Saturday, April 21

INDIANA, (WOWO) – For those of you who enjoy fishing, the first of four Free Fishing Days is Saturday, April 21.

On this day, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Family fishing events will also take place at the following locations:

  • Salamonie Lake in Andrews
  • Fort Harrison State Park and Krannert Park in Indianapolis
  • Clifty Falls State Park in Madison
  • Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell
  • Glen Miller Park in Richmond
  • St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend
  • Tri-Country Fish & Wildlife Area (Wyland Pond) in Syracuse
  • Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette
  • Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in Seymore

People interested in attending a Free Fishing Day event should contact the host property in advance, as some activities may require registration.

The three other Free Fishing Days for 2018 are May 19, June 2 and June 3.

For more information, visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.

