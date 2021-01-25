First Farmers Bank & Trust Virtual Ag Summit Tuesday

First Farmers Bank & Trust (FFMR) will host their annual Agricultural Summit virtually this year on January 26th, 2021 from 9am to 12noon. The event will be streamed live from Purdue University and will feature a nationally recognized panel of speakers including “Goddess of Grain”, Angie Setzer, Purdue professor emeritus, Dr. Freddie Barnard, and Virginia Tech professor emeritus Dr David Kohl.

The event, traditionally available by invitation only but available to all this year, will be produced by Hall of Music Productions and streamed live by Walton Webcasting.

Topics to be discussed include market planning in dynamic environments, financial strategy, and possible PPP loan availability.

Those interested in attending the event should contact bank lending personnel or register at www.ffbt.com/ag-summit. Online interactive Q&A with all presenters will be available for those registered.

Source: First Farmers Bank & Trust