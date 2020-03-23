First COVID-19 death reported in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Department of Health announced the first COVID-19 death on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The resident was an older adult who had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient. The patient also had a history of chronic health issues.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said “Our hearts go out to the family who lost their loved one today as a result of COVID-19, ” then added, “We continue to ask for the community’s help in adhering to guidance that will slow the spread of this virus so our hospitals can continue to provide their best care to patients suffering from COVID-19 as well as other serious conditions.”

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in the county, click here.