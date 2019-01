FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house appears to be severely damaged after an early morning fire in Fort Wayne.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home in the 3400 block of Adirondack Drive, off of Hessen Cassel Road, just after 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. This is in the Castlewood Terrace Neighborhood.

As of 7 a.m., crews still appear to be putting out the blaze. This is a developing story, and WOWO will provide more details as they become available.