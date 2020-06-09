Firefighters rescue eight pets from fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne family is safe after a fire destroyed their mobile home yesterday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the 2700 block of W. Washington Center Road a few minutes after 6 pm. They arrived to find the three adults and one child who lived there all outside safely, but all eight of their pets – one dog, three adult cats, and four kittens – were still inside.

Firefighters made a quick attack of the blaze and were able to rescue all of the animals. Crews had to do an extensive overhaul to finally put out the blaze, however, with the home suffering heavy damage throughout. The fire was declared under control at around 6:25 pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.