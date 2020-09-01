Firefighter injured in Monday night fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured fighting a house fire last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a vacant home in the 4800 block of Calhoun St. at about 10:20pm. The blaze apparently started on the exterior of the building and extended into the second floor and roof area.

Firefighters had it under control in 25 minutes, although they had to do extensive overhaul work on the house, which was in the middle of being remodeled, to find any hidden pockets of flame.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a nearby hospital; their condition and the nature of the injury was not disclosed.