Firefighter Injured And Dog Passes In Ligonier House Fire

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A firefighter was injured, and a dog passed away in a house fire in Ligonier early Sunday morning. According to our partners in news at “21 Alive” the couple who lived inside the home and escaped the fire say they are devastated still on shock following the fire. Reymundo Salazar and his partner Luciano Romero say that once awake, their room filled with smoke, and they had to jump out their window.

Salazar said the couple has rented the home in Ligonier since 2019. Before going to bed, the couple said that the breaker kept jumping and that they contacted their landlord before falling asleep. Area fire departments say that they spent nearly five hours trying to contain the blaze. The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the couple.