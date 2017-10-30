Firefighter hurt in downtown Fort Wayne blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One firefighter was injured dealing with a fire at a downtown Fort Wayne office building this morning.

According to Jeff Bowman with our Partners in News at ABC 21, the fire broke out at 1835 South Calhoun Street, an office building across from The Oyster Bar, at about 3am.

One firefighter was hospitalized after part of a ceiling collapsed on him while crews were dealing with the blaze between the first and second floors of the building. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire was reportedly under control as of 4:40am, but Calhoun was completely blocked in that area as investigators remained on the scene.