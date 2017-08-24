Firefighter burned battling apartment blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One Fort Wayne Firefighter suffered a minor injury in an apartment fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 9:30am in the apartment at 1215 Wall Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the window of the rear first-floor apartment.

The three adults that were inside managed to get out safely, and firefighters were able to save a dog that had been left in an upstairs apartment, but one firefighter suffered minor burns to the ear while battling the blaze.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical wire problems. The building suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.