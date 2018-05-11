Fire Marshal investigating “suspicious” house fire

HUDSON, Ind. (WOWO): Crews in Steuben County are investigating a suspicious early-morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Hudson at 2:10am Thursday to find the attached garage of a single-family mobile home fully engulfed in flames with the fire making its way into the living area.

The home was vacant, and firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour. Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’re considering the fire suspicious in nature because there was a recent break-in at that address.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.