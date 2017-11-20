Fire at Heavy Duty Manufacturing Monday morning, cause unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fire crews and police officers were at Heavy Duty Manufacturing for several hours early Monday morning after reports of smoke pouring from the building.

An employee arrived to work at the building on Clubview Drive around 6 a.m. Monday, and discovered the smoke. After firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a fire in the warehouse area of the building with the sprinkler system flowing water.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and there were no injuries.

The building sustained heavy smoke and water damage, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.