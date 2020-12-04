Fire damages two homes, kills pet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne houses were damaged in an early-morning fire that killed a pet.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a house in the 3400 block of Lima Road, across from Prairie Farms Dairy, at about 1:50am today to find the front half of the house engulfed in flames, with another home to the south also starting to catch fire.

An adult and a child managed to get out of the first home safely, but a cat died inside the house.

Firefighters had the scene under control by just after 2:30am; the first house suffered extensive damage, and the house next door had minor damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.