Fire damages 14th floor apartment at Three Rivers Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There were no major injuries after a fire at the Three Rivers Apartments in downtown Fort Wayne sent smoke into the air Monday evening. Fort Wayne Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jim Murua tells WOWO News it started in a kitchen:

“It was a kitchen fire, there wasn’t smoke on the floor. It was contained to the 14th floor. We have three patients being looked at.”

Those three were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The building wasn’t evacuated for the blaze, which was mostly self-contained.