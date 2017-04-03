Fire crews investigating vacant duplex fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Investigators with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are trying to figure out the cause of an early morning house fire. Flames broke out just before 6:30 a.m., Monday at a residential duplex located on 221 West Leith Street.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the first floor of the building. They made entry and had the blaze under control within 15 minutes. During their search of the building, firefighters determined the structure was vacant.

No injuries were reported, but the duplex suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, along with minor water damage. Meanwhile the cause of the blaze, is still being investigated.