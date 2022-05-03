Fire at H.K. Porter site intentionally set

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The fire last week at the former H.K. Porter site last week was intentionally set.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Sabine Street in Huntington last Thursday at around 11 p.m. The fire was under control within a few hours.

Several neighbors voluntarily evacuated.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management found evidence of hazardous materials including asbestos and lead on site back in 2002.

The fire remains under investigation by the Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.