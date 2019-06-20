Find Local Favorites at Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace

Tenderloins, ice cream, popcorn – these are just a handful of the Indiana favorites that will be featured at Indiana Grown’s third annual Monumental Marketplace.

On June 28, visitors will be able to sip, sample and shop their way around Indianapolis’ Monument Circle, where nearly 150 farmers, artisans and businesses will be located from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This pop-up market is free to attend, open to all ages, and will feature everything from locally-grown food and drinks to food trucks and homemade wares.

Additionally, the first 2,500 attendees to stop by one of the four Indiana Grown booths will receive a free reusable grocery bag.

“Monumental Marketplace is a celebration of all things Indiana,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “It’s a great opportunity to support local farmers and businesses, so leave your lunch at home that day and join us on the Circle on June 28.”

There will be something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind marketplace. Swayzee Tenderloins will be serving up their hand-breaded tenderloins. Johnson’s BBQ Shack will be offering their sweet barbecue sandwiches. For dessert, Circle City Sweets will have an assortment of baked goods, and Round Barn Creamery will be dishing out their recently introduced Boilermaker Tracks ice cream.

To cool off, there will be iced coffee from Circadian Coffee, kombucha from Circle City Kombucha and popsicles from Nicey Treat. There will even be an exercise bike smoothie maker from the American Dairy Association of Indiana.

Along with being able to purchase Indiana wine, spirits and beer (for those 21 and over), shoppers will also find an assortment of crafts and jewelry, artisan soaps, body care products and other homemade wares.

“When you’re at the marketplace, I encourage you to stop by and talk to the different vendors,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “Listen to their story. Find out what inspired their operation and products. You’ll be glad you did.”

One of the Indiana-based businesses that will be at the marketplace is Groomsville Popcorn, located in Tipton County.

Jacob Baird oversees the operation, and for the third year, will be showcasing his assortment of popcorn products, which are grown locally on their fifth-generation family farm.

“We are excited to once again participate in the Monumental Marketplace which is a fantastic showcase of products grown on Indiana farms,” Baird said. “Groomsville Popcorn takes great pride in growing a healthy snack in the rich soil of Tipton County. Our bounty has been a genuine blessing, and we’re thankful we can share a portion of it with you.”

To see a full list of the Indiana Grown members that will be at this year’s Monumental Marketplace, click here or visit www.indianagrown.org.