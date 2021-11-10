Fight leaves one dead, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in the hospital, and another is dead, after an early morning fight at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the West Wind Apartments at 1:23am today to find a man in a hallway suffering from stab wounds. Police were then directed to an apartment where they found another man, dead from gunshot wounds. The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Early reports say there was a fight between the two inside the apartment; police are hoping to learn more from the survivor once his condition has stabilized.

The shooting victim’s name has not yet been released.