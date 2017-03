After fight, Indiana man receives ‘atheist’ license plate

ELKHART, Ind. (AP): A Goshen man who was initially denied a personalized Indiana license plate reading “atheist” has received the plate after filing an appeal.

The Elkhart Truth┬áreports the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles denied Chris Bontrager’s initial request in February.

The agency didn’t cite a specific reason in the denial letter it sent Bontrager, but it noted the agency could deny a personalized plate if it has a connotation offensive to good taste or decency, is misleading or deemed improper.

Bontrager believed the denial was religiously motivated and filed an appeal with the state. He says the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana helped his appeal process move quickly, without him having to testify before an appeals panel.

He received the new license plate on Monday.