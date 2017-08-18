Figgs found guilty of July 2016 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Guilty of murder.

That’s the ruling made Friday by an Allen County jury, handed down against Christopher Figgs for the July 2016 shooting death of 28-year-old Edward Kiel.

Police say Kiel was sitting in a car with Figgs’ former girlfriend, when Figgs walked up and opened fire. The woman, who was also in the car, testified that she didn’t see who fired the shots, but that was rebuffed by another witness who claims she told them she knew Figgs was guilty.

It was the second murder trial for Figgs, whose last trial ended with a hung jury in February. He had fled Indiana shortly after being named a person of interest, and was eventually captured in Alabama.

He’ll be sentenced on September 22nd, according to the News-Sentinel.