Fifth Third Bank gives $15,000 grant to Pathfinder HomeOwnership Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Fifth Third Regional President Kevin Hipskind and Pathfinder Services President and CEO John Niederman as Fifth Third Bank awarded a $15,000 grant to Pathfinder’s HomeOwnership Center.

The grant will go toward funding mandatory classes and counseling for those seeking to use the Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program.

Pathfinder HomeOwnership Center and the City of Fort Wayne offer down payment assistance to those who are qualified and are looking to buy a home in the City of Fort Wayne. More details can be found here.