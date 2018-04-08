Fifth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign launched, donations accepted at local Walmart stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Throughout the month of April, purchases of participating products and donations at your local Walmart can help Feeding America secure millions of meals on behalf of local food banks.

Walmart, Feeding America and the Community Harvest Food Bank launched the fifth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign online and in stores. The companies are doubling their meal goal this year to help secure at least 200 million meals for families in need.

Walmart offers four ways that customers can get involved and fight hunger online, in-store and through social sharing:

Purchase product: For every participating product purchased at U.S. and Puerto Rico Walmart stores during the month of April, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank. Participating suppliers include: General Mills , The Coca-Cola Company , Kellogg , Kraft Heinz , PepsiCo/Frito-Lay/Quaker , Bush Brothers , Clorox Sales Company , Conagra , Motts , Unilever , Maruchan , Pinnacle Foods , Post and JM Smucker .

Donate money to your local Feeding America food bank at participating Walmart stores. Donations can be made at the register in increments of $1, $2, $5 or an amount chosen by the customer. Donating is also an option at the self-checkout.

Make an online act of support. For every traceable post of campaign content with #FightHunger on Instagram, and for every traceable share or retweet on Facebook and Twitter, Walmart will donate $10.00 to Feeding America. For every click on the support button on the program website, Walmart will donate $1.00 to Feeding America, up to $1.5 million.

Use the Walmart Credit Card: Synchrony Bank will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) for each Walmart Credit Card transaction made in-store and online during the campaign, up to $750,000.

The “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign comes at a critical time, as food insecurity affects 950,720 people in Indiana, including 301,990 children.

Nationally, one in eight Americans, including one in six children, struggle with hunger each year.

“By working with Walmart, Feeding America and Synchrony Bank, we have an amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger in our community,” said Carmen Cumberland, Executive President of Community Harvest Food Bank, in a press release. “This campaign will help increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in Northeast Indiana.”

For more information, visit Walmart.com/fighthunger.