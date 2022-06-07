FFA Members Head to Washington, D.C.

For more than fifty years, FFA members from across the country converge in Washington, D.C., in the summer. After a two-year delay, the Washington Leadership Conference is back. The annual conference begins June 7(today). More than 2,000 students are registered for the 2022 Washington Leadership Conference, the second-largest student experience the National FFA Organization hosts each year. FFA members can attend the conference during one of seven weeks through July 30. They will spend the week under the guidance of professionals, counselors and FFA staff. In workshops, seminars and small groups, members will focus on identifying and developing their personal strengths and goals while undergoing comprehensive leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters. The capstone of the event will be a civic engagement activity where participants apply what they have learned to a hands-on activity. Members will also analyze the needs of their communities and develop wide-ranging and high-impact community service initiatives.