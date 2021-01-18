FFA Leaders Leading Virtually

National FFA officers finally made their way to Indianapolis last week to meet face-to-face for the first time following weeks of Zoom calls after being elected in late October. Though they’re just now getting together, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy.

President Doster Harper from Georgia says what they do at National FFA hasn’t changed because of COVID-19, just the way they do it.

“And what we do in the National FFA Organization is our mission statement: FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. And in doing so, we’re still able to do that in a virtual format. We’re still able to do that as national officers and as the national president by getting the opportunity, and seeking out opportunities, to have conversations with students, and virtual workshops, or over social media.”

FFA Southern Region Vice President Artha Jonassaint from Florida says she and all her teammates knew 2021 would be a different year, yet they all signed up anyway.

“Because we know it’s not about the airports and the planes, but the impact that we have with people. This year has really allowed me to experience the magic that happens when you can meet people where they are, in their homes or in their classrooms, that you don’t really have to be there to still make an impact, and to learn those stories, and to gain a lot of insight from the people that encompass our organization.”

Western Region Vice President David Lopez from California says they’re actually reaching a new audience virtually.

“COVID has actually opened our eyes a little bit more as to how we interact with all students, and to really give access to those who want to participate, but sometimes don’t have the financial stability to do so. So, it’s just exciting to find creative ways to make that happen for students across the country.”

The FFA officers are in Indianapolis now and already ramping up for National FFA Week next month, Feb. 20-27.