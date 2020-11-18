Fewer Americans Traveling This Thanksgiving Amid Pandemic

AAA forecasts fewer Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health concerns and unemployment are the key factors in what is expected to be the lowest Thanksgiving travel volume in four years, and the largest yearly decline since the Great Recession.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Illinois, the expectation is 2.4 million travelers and in Indiana it is 1.1 million. However, these figures could be even lower as Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) travel health notices.

Molly Hart from AAA joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about holiday travel.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.