Few attend hearing on proposed PFW tuition hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposed tuition increase at Purdue Fort Wayne is meeting very little resistance.

A public hearing was held Wednesday on the proposal to raise tuition by 1.65% at both Purdue’s Fort Wayne and West Lafayette campuses, and only four people showed up to the Fort Wayne hearing, according to the Journal Gazette.

The plan also calls for a fee, of $25 per credit hour for undergrads and almost $32 for grads, for the College of Visual and Performing Arts, to go toward supporting music programs.

The school’s Board of Trustees will vote on the proposal on June 14th.