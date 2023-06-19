Festival season traffic, parking, and pedestrian safety updates

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – With festival season underway at Headwaters Park, the City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division and Department of Redevelopment would like to share a few reminders to keep festival attendees safe during the ongoing construction on The Lofts at Headwaters Park mixed-use project. This development is currently under construction in the former Club Soda parking lot and surrounding area. Residents and festival attendees should be aware of the following:

The sidewalk on the east side of Clinton Street is closed to pedestrians from Superior Street to the Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion, and all pedestrian traffic must use the sidewalk on the west side of the street and cross at the crosswalk in front of the pavilion entrance. Please do not walk or cycle within the closed traffic lane on the east side of the street. This area is an active construction site and is unsafe for bicycle or pedestrian activity.

Stay away from the closed traffic lanes on Clinton and Superior streets. These are closed for construction activities and are unsafe areas for vehicular traffic or parking.

Free parking is available for most events at the North River site at Fourth and Calhoun streets. A shuttle service between North River and Headwaters Park will generally be available during busier festival hours (check with the individual festivals for more information). Additional public parking is available at the parking garage at The Riverfront at Promenade Park development at Superior and Harrison streets. Regular parking rates apply. The railroad underpass, just south of Superior Street, has free parking after 5 p.m. on weeknights and weekends.

Please take extra precautions and be aware of increased pedestrian activity around Headwaters Park, especially on Clinton Street in front of the Lincoln Pavilion.

The City of Fort Wayne encourages everyone to remember these important safety reminders to have a safe and enjoyable festival season at Headwaters Park and to check with event organizers for more details.