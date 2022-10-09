Ferrucci to Foyt in 2023

This week’s episode: Santino Ferrucci is confirmed to drive the no. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing car in 2023, Kyle Busch likely out for a 4th Arrow McLaren SP car for the 2023 Indy 500 but Tony Kanaan could slide in to his spot, Kyle Larson rumors are heating up, Colton Herta gets an extension with Andretti Autosport, Juncos Racing will run IndyCar demonstrations in Argentina next month and a rumor that Jimmie Johnson and Kimi Raikkonen could share the no. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing car in 2023.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.