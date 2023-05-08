FEMA sets up a disaster recovery center in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – FEMA has set up a disaster recovery center in Fort Wayne.

The center is to help those affected by the March 31 and April 1 storms learn more about FEMA assistance available to them, get help with their application, and help finding more federal, state, and local resources.

The center is located at the St. Joseph Township Community Center on Maplecrest Road today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed.

More information on storm assistance can be found here.