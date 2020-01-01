Felts to retire from Allen Circuit Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area judge will not seek re-election.

Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts says he will not seek re-election in 2020 for a fourth term on the bench. Felts was first elected to the Allen Circuit Court bench in 2002 and has served the citizens of Allen County as a judicial officer for more than 30 years.

“After much thought, prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to retire as Judge of the Allen Circuit Court at the end of my current term. Serving my community and my state as Judge have been the professional honor of my life, so I take this step with a mix of feelings. I am excited at the chance to devote more time to personal pursuits and to my family, including my three grandchildren. Yet I know beyond a doubt that I will miss being a part of the Allen County judiciary.”

Judge Felts’ current term ends Dec. 31, 2020.