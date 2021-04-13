Feds call for “pause” of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): U.S. health leaders are hitting the brakes on the distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a number of patients developed a rare blood disorder.

All six patients are women between the ages of 18 and 48, and all have developed blood clots as a result of the disorder. One of the women has died, and another is hospitalized in critical condition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost seven million Americans have received the J&J version of the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration says the announcement counts as a strong recommendation that state health officials stop using that version of the vaccine, while its usage at all federally-run clinics will be paused while scientists take another look at whether or not it is safe for the general public to use.

The state of Indiana has notified all of its vaccination clinics, including a mass vaccination clinic scheduled for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, to pause usage of the vaccine while the investigation is underway.

ATTN: @StateHealthIN is asking all IN vax clinics to pause using J&J vaccines pending additional @US_FDA review. Current @IMS appointments will be kept using the two-dose Moderna vaccine so Hoosiers can continue to be vaccinated without interruption.https://t.co/cfAuXPLaoM pic.twitter.com/i4K9esGztY — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 13, 2021

Read the full announcement here. The CDC will hold a press conference at 10am, which you will be able to watch here.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines are still considered safe to use.