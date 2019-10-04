Federated Media stars to challenge local TV personalities for charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO staffers will be part of a charity basketball game to raise money for a good cause this week.

Andy Beckman, co-host of the “97.3 WMEE Morning Show with Andy and Nichole” from our sister station WMEE, tells WOWO News the Federated Media group of radio stations will face off against ABC 21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC, with proceeds going to the Children’s Autism Center in Fort Wayne.

“The Children’s Autism Center is the largest and longest-running autism center in northeast Indiana, and when you talk to folks in the community, they say you’re getting the highest level of care with these individuals,” Beckman says. “They were looking for a name-awareness opportunity, and it’s not very often we can get such brand-alignment with all the different media groups.”

The game is Thursday at 7pm at Concordia Seminary. Tickets are $10, and silent auction items include restaurant gift cards, tickets to any home Indiana Pacers game, and more.

Find full details here.